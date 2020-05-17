Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros acquired 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,129,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after purchasing an additional 241,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,508,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,916,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

