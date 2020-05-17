Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Raised to $36.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,386,000 after acquiring an additional 287,658 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 456,206 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.