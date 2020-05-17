Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $67.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.38% from the company’s current price.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

