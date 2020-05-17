Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pulse Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Pulse Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.24. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

