Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,681 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $51,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,106,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $3,322,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

NYSE PSTG opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.45 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

