Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.39

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as low as $9.89. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.29.

About Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

