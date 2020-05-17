Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.07 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $165,622,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,924,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,746,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,620 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,163,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,913,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

