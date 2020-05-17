Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Issued By Wedbush

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Mimecast stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.00, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $581,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572,317 shares in the company, valued at $47,216,679.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,852. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

