Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$867.00 million.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.05 on Friday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

