Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issued By Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.6772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.