Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issued By Imperial Capital

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLIR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. FLIR Systems has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,562,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,834,000 after buying an additional 177,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,175,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after buying an additional 115,730 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,219,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

