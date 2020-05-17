Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Issued By B. Riley

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNFT. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GENFIT S A/ADR by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

