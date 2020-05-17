Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for BBX Capital Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for BBX Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BBX Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). BBX Capital had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $204.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of BBX Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NYSE:BBX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. BBX Capital has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 737,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

