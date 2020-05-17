Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issued By Oppenheimer

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $7.82 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $140.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,955,000. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,973,000. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

