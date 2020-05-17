Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) – William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOGC. ValuEngine downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.