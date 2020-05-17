Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Merus NV Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Merus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $14.61 on Friday. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $399.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 177.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 62.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merus by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after buying an additional 811,872 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,775.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

