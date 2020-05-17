Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cable One in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q3 2020 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $11.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $45.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $39.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,637.14.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,835.24 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,731.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,592.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,709.34, for a total value of $1,287,133.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cable One by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Cable One by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cable One by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

