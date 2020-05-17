Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Cerecor Inc Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerecor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CERC. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04).

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 1,981,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,428,540.06. Also, major shareholder Cerecor Inc. sold 92,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $143,804.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,805,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,199,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,147,876 shares of company stock worth $9,958,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.