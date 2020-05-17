Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Boosted by B. Riley

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of City Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of CIO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.95 million, a P/E ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other City Office REIT news, COO Gregory Tylee purchased 5,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $342,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 894.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 891,842 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 413.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,095,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 882,503 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,206,000 after buying an additional 480,050 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 416,733 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

