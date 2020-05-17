Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

CXP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $19,828,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 12,315.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,935 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $24,675,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,640,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 931,902 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

