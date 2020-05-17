Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ConforMIS Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFMS)

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConforMIS in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ConforMIS’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.06.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,155 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.