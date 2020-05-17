Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for ConturaEnergyInc . Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTRA)

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.13). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ CTRA opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. ConturaEnergyInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The business had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.50 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

