Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FATE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of FATE opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

