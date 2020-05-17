Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Genpact Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genpact in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Genpact by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

