Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Increased by Analyst

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

GBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

GBT stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.97. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $91,529.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,426.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,267 shares of company stock worth $4,971,354 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

