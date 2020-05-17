Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Reduced by Wedbush

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

