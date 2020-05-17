Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Molecular Templates Inc Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Molecular Templates in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $679.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,504 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,779,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

