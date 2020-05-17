Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for SPX Flow Inc Boosted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SPX Flow in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX Flow’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLOW. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of FLOW opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX Flow has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $37,386.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Flow by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SPX Flow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX Flow by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in SPX Flow by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.