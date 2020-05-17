Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Arcosa in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACA. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Arcosa stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after buying an additional 142,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,463,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 154.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 839,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after buying an additional 510,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

