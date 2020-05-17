Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reduced by Analyst

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 353.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 127,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

