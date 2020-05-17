Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ashland Global stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

