Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.64. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$31.29 and a 52 week high of C$50.27. The stock has a market cap of $443.35 million and a PE ratio of 18.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

