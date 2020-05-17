Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

FMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $88.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.