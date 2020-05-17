Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.15) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $14.14 on Friday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.