Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Cut by Analyst

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Identiv in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

INVE opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.32. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,618 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,836 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $28,888.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 152,697 shares of company stock worth $457,436 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

