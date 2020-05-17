Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 113.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

