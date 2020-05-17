Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Reduced by William Blair

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Haymaker Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NYSE:OSW opened at $5.14 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.10 million and a PE ratio of 11.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $114.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.14% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Haymaker Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.