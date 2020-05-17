Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Lowered by Analyst

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$384.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.11 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$11.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.71. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.21%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.