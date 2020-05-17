Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Lowered by Analyst

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

PH opened at $153.29 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

