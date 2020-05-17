RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) is one of 611 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare RAPT Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A RAPT Therapeutics Competitors -2,784.45% -234.83% -32.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics N/A -$43.00 million -1.58 RAPT Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $268.21 million 0.01

RAPT Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RAPT Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 RAPT Therapeutics Competitors 6512 18031 35011 1396 2.51

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.69%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.51%. Given RAPT Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RAPT Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475 for the treatment of a range of tumors; and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. The company is also pursuing a range of targets, including general control nonderepressible and hematopoietic progenitor kinase for the treatment of cancer. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

