Raymond James Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $18.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.63.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,219,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 548,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 526,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 530.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 378,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

