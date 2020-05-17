Raymond James Trims Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Target Price to $23.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,272,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 135.4% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 651,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,900,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.