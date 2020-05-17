Raymond James Weighs in on Bird Construction Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$420.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.60 million.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.05. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $225.77 million and a PE ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.27%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

