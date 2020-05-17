Reach (LON:RCH) Given New GBX 130 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Reach (LON:RCH) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 97 ($1.28) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

RCH opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.79. The company has a market cap of $219.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Reach has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.86 ($2.46).

Reach (LON:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

