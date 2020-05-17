Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 737 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

