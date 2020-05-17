Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Educational Services Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 million, a PE ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

