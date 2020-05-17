Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mesa Air Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MESA. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $125.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 1,409.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,537,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,241,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 188,356 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,601,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 389,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

