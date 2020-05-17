Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vectrus Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vectrus in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $561.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $29,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,540.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.