Research Analysts Set Expectations for J2 Global Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for J2 Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

J2 Global stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in J2 Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

