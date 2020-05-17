Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) & Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Hudson Pacific Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Retail Value pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hudson Pacific Properties pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 14.79% 4.73% 2.08% Hudson Pacific Properties 11.22% 2.50% 1.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Retail Value and Hudson Pacific Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hudson Pacific Properties 0 1 7 0 2.88

Retail Value currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 245.14%. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 80.28%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Hudson Pacific Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and Hudson Pacific Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 0.91 $46.75 million $2.46 4.48 Hudson Pacific Properties $818.18 million 3.73 $44.49 million $2.03 9.80

Retail Value has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Pacific Properties. Retail Value is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Pacific Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retail Value beats Hudson Pacific Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the Russell 2000 and the Russell 3000 indices.

